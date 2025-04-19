S.O.U.P. reports menu

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving its monthly meals April 21-25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of the Moose Lodge on Lima Street (Ohio 309 West) in Kenton. The menu is as follows:

Monday, April 21 – spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad with chef’s special lettuce dressing, applesauce, bread/butter and desserts.

Tuesday, April 22 – sloppy joes, buttered corn, mixed fruit and desserts.

Wednesday, April 23 – chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit Jell-O, bread/butter, desserts.

Thursday, April 24 – Easter Dinner with glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, buttered brown sugared carrots, deviled eggs, pineapple fruit crisp, bread/butter and desserts.

Friday, April 25 – smorgasbord

Thank you to: Moose Lodge, Cindy and Kelly from Hillcrest Lanes, Linda and Evelyn of the Moose bake sales, Jan and Vaughn Rall and B.J. Hall. Volunteers of the Month were Ladies of the Immaculate Conception Church and Community Partners Conference Women.