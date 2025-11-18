S.O.U.P. to serve 3 days Thanksgiving week

S.O.U.P. Kitchen will only be serving three days the last week of November from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Moose Lodge on Lima Street (Ohio 309 West) in Kenton.

On Monday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Nov. 25, the menu will be homemade soups and sandwches, along with desserts and beverages.

On Wednesday, Nov. 26, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings will be served

The Ladies of St, Anthony’ will not be operating Thanksgiving week, but will have their doors open the week of Nov. 17.

S.O.U.P. kitchen staff and board members wish to thank the following for their generous donations: Midway Restaurant, Becky Rish, Sandy Lange Pruden, Barb Baum, and a very thoughtful community minded person who wishes to remain anonymous for their monetary donation toward the purchase of turkeys for the dinner on Wednesday. Also, B.J., Hall for the abundance of produce that he received from a mystery person. And last, but not least, the Trespassers Riding Club for the many cases of canned goods and a check for $1, 140.

Mission Statement: To provide a safe, clean, uplifting environment for community members in need of food and fellowship.

Vision: Preparing food resources to support a hunger free community.

Monetary donations may be sent to Kristi Fay, 8443 US 68 North, Kenton OH 43326.