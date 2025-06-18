Home Local News S.O.U.P. to serve meals June 23-27 at Moose

S.O.U.P. to serve meals June 23-27 at Moose

Posted on June 18, 2025
Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving its monthly meals June 23-27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of the Moose Lodge on Lima Street (Ohio 309 West) in Kenton.

The menu is as follows:

Monday, June 23 –  tuna noodle casserole with corn flake topping, vegetable, fruit and dessert

Tuesday, June 24 – ham and beans, macaroni and cheese, fruit and dessert

Wednesday, June 25 – open face hot roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, fruit and dessert

Thursday, June 26 – scalloped  chicken , baked beans, fruit and dessert

Friday, June 27 – smorgasbord 

Bread/butter and selection of dessert served each day. Carryouts might not be the same as regular menu. There is always plenty of room to dine in and enjoy good fellowship.

• Mission  Statement: To provide safe, clean uplifting environment for community members in need of food and fellowship.

• Vision: Preserving food resources to support a hunger free community.

The Ladies at St. Anthony’s lower level will have an abundance of new items to select from during S.O.U.P. Week.

