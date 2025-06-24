The Kenton Times printed edition will be delayed today

The Kenton Times printed edition will be delayed today due to a temporary production outage at Eagle Print. The printing facility is currently down, causing a disruption in the newspaper’s normal distribution schedule.

Staff are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

We appreciate readers’ patience and will provide updates on the possibility of printing elsewhere as they become available.