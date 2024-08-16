Thursday’s scrimmage against Clyde Posted on August 16, 2024 0 Zooming Kenton senior wide receiver Grady Kleman-Beazley catches the ball and zooms through a lane during Thursday’s scrimmage against Clyde at Robinson Field. He is in store for a huge season after a huge junior campaign that saw him post the most receiving yards and touchdowns for any Western Buckeye League wide receiver. Times photo/Brookes Coffman Punt Kenton’s Steven Piper punts the ball during Thursday’s scrimmage against Clyde at Robinson Field. Piper, a former soccer player, handled their kicking duties in the scrimmage. Times photo/Brookes Coffman Scanning the fieldKenton senior quarterback Korbin Johnston scans the field before he throws it during Thursday’s scrimmage against Clyde at Robinson Field. The Wildcats will host Pemberville Eastwood to open the season on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.Times photo/Brookes Coffman