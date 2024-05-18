Kenton – Services for Ellen M. Hastings, 81 will begin at noon Tuesday, May 21 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Pastor Betsy Bowen. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

She died Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

