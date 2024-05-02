Funeral services for Alice Reed, 87 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Alice passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

She was born on October 28, 1936, in Kenton to the late Albert Cameron and Geneva (Burba) Draper in Kenton. She married Donald Reed on August 13, 1955, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are three sons: Randy (Betty) Reed of Belle Center, Danny Reed of Kenton, and Rodney (Becky) Reed of Kenton, a daughter, Amy (Jason) Winegardner of Kenton, sister, Mary (Ron) Foreman of Florida, daughter-in-law, Kathy Reed of Kenton and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, David Reed.

Alice was a resident of the Hardin Hills Nursing Home until her recent move to Serenity Springs. She worked at the Kroger in Kenton before babysitting for numerous children over the years in her home. Alice was an avid animal lover. She was a member of the Kenton Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials in Alice’s honor may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay or the Hardin County Humane Society.

