Anda Tudor

[adinserter block="4"]

Anda M. Tudor, 85 of Kenton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on August 11, 2025.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 301 W Columbus Street, Kenton, Ohio, with the Rev. P officiating. Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 pm, with the service beginning at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow at the Kenton Elks Lodge #157, 157 E. Franklin Street, Kenton, Ohio. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is helping with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church for the Steeple Light Fund.

Anda’s life was a testament to courage, perseverance, and love. She leaves behind a legacy of hard work, creativity, and devotion to family that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!