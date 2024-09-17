Annette “Tish” Vera Ammons, 77, of Belle Center passed away on August 1, 2024, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at the Belle Center Cornerstone Church on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER, is honored to serve the Ammons family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.