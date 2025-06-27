[adinserter block="4"]

Barbara A. Price, age 84 of Forest, died at her residence on June 26, 2025.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 12:00PM at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Visitation is from 10:00AM-12:00PM Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Christian Union Church or Forest Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

