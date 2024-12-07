Betty Esther Sprang, age 88 of Kenton, went to heaven December 3, 2024. She was a resident of Vancrest Ada where she leaves behind many friends.

Funeral Services will be held 11am, Saturday, December 7, 2024 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9am – 11am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Harco Industries, 707 N. Ida Street, Kenton, OH 43326, in Betty’s memory and online condolences may be made by visiting stoutcrates.com.

