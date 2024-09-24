Funeral services for Betty J. McCune, 96 of Forest, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, September 26, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Chris Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery Committal Building. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church in Forest.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

