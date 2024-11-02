Betty L. Shepherd, age 74, of Alger, passed away on October 30, 2024 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday, November 4, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Herbert Wright officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, November 4th at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

