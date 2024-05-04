Beverly J. Romick, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at her home in Alger.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. Jack Duffy officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, May 7th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Rita’s Hospice of Ohio, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or First Baptist Church of Ada.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services.

