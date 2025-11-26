Billie JoAnne Daniels, 51, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in her home.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1:00-4:30 p.m. followed by her memorial service at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025 at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Father David Ross officiating. Burial will take place in the Spring at Preston Cemetery in Alger. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.baylifffuneral.com. Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for Billie and her family.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials could be made to ALS United Ohio or to the family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!