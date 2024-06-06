There will be no services for Billy Ray Minix, 65 of Ridgeway. It was his wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Billy passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Lima Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricfh.net.

