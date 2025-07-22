[adinserter block="4"]

Funeral services for Brenda M. (Shelton) Fleming will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Brenda (Shelton) Fleming, age 74 passed away on Sunday July 20, 2025.

Memorial donations in Brenda’s honor may be made to the Critters Crusaders or the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

