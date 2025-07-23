[adinserter block="4"]

Brian Joseph Bidwell, 56, Monclova, Ohio passed away July 17, 2025.

Visitation will be held on Friday July 25, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!