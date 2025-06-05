[adinserter block="4"]

Carolyn Jean (Arthur) Holycross, age 103, of Sunbury, Ohio passed away Monday, June 2, 2025, at Westerwood Nursing Facility in Columbus, Ohio.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel, Sunbury, Ohio is honored to serve the Holycross family. Please visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com to leave an online condolence.

