Funeral services for Cathy Susan (Smith) Newland, 69 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Epworth Community Church of Kenton with Pastor Steve Walter officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cathy passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024, at Logan Acres in Bellefontaine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cathy’s name may be made to the funeral home in care of the family or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

