Funeral services for Charles “Charlie” Shoffner, 80 of Ridgeway, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Rushsylvania Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Charlie’s honor may be made to Wounded Warriors or donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

