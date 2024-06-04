Connee S. (Stack) Willeke

Connee Suzanne (Stack) Willeke, age 78, of Dola, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. Steven Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Wednesday, June 5th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

