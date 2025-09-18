[adinserter block="4"]

With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a well lived life we announce the passing of Craig Ward, 65 of Kenton. A man whose kindness, strength, stubbornness, and unwavering generosity touched everyone lucky enough to meet him.

Craig passed away on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at his residence.

A celebration of life for Craig will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Craig’s honor may be made to the Critter Crusaders.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!