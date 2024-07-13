Dale E. Linke, 70, of Kenton died on July 5, 2024 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin County Humane Society, 13510 US-68, Kenton, OH 43326.

Schindewolfe Stout-Crates Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Linke family.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

