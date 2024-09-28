A celebration of life for David A. Wilson, 66 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

David passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at his home in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!