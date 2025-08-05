[adinserter block="4"]

Diane Sue Bland, age 71 of Kenton, passed away at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Friday, August 8, 2025, at Kenton Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Caleb Burkey officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11am-1pm at the church. Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton Church of the Nazarene Mission Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

