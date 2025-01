DiAnn L. Weaver, 87 of Kenton passed away at The Blanchard Place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday, January 25, 2025 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Friday, January 24, 2025 at the funeral home. The full obituary will follow.