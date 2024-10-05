Home Obituaries Donald A. Young

Donald A. Young

Posted on October 5, 2024
0

Donald A. Young, 75 of Ridgeway, passed away Wednesday October 2, 2024, at Blanchard Place.

A visitation will be held Sunday October 6 from 1:00 until 4:00 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 200 Columbus Street, Kenton, OH.  His funeral service will begin at 11 o’clock Monday October 7, With Pastor J Mac Geisinger officiating. A burial will follow in Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory. Memorials can be made to Ridgemont Athletic Fund, Ridgeway Methodist Church or Hardin County Fair Foundation in his memory and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

