Funeral services for Donna Lee (Shroyer) Bell, 74 of Ridgeway, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with JMac Geissinger officiating. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the funeral home.

Donna passed away on June 20, 2024, at The Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

The family would like to thank the staff of Indian Lake Rehab, Vancrest of Ada, and Bridge Hospice for their care and support.

Memorial donations in Donna’s honor may be made to the Ridgemont Activities Fund or the Vancrest of Ada Residence Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

