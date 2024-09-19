Donna (Roby) Price, 81 of Kenton, went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2024, at 10:08 A.M.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Stacy’s cabin. Please contact a family member for the address and details. It was Donna’s wish to be cremated with burial at Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Donna’s honor may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

