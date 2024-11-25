Dorothea Joan “Dorothy” Hicks, 88, of West Mansfield, gently passed away on Friday, November 22, 2024, at The Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville.

The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2024 at Underwood Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be at York Center Cemetery. Pastor Chris Peria will officiate.

