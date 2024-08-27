Dorothy Jean Cooper, 85, of Kenton, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2024, while staying with her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and George Palovcik, in Findlay. She was surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive visitors from 1:00 to 2:00 on Thursday August 29, 2024, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 officiated by Revs Steve Hess and Tom Hanks. A burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hardin County Humane Society and Bridge Hospice, Findlay, OH.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is proud to serve the Cooper family.

Online condolences can be expressed to her family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

