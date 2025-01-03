Doug Burton, 74, of Rushsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Doug will be cremated and there will be no public services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212 or to St. Rita’s Hospice, 959 West North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Burton family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

