Dr. Larry A. Oates passed away on Nov. 16, 2025 at Blanchard Valley Hospital Bridge Hospice Unit. He was 87 years old.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME from 3:00 – 5:00 pm, where a funeral will begin at 5:00 pm. Interment will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025 in Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his name. Online condolences can be sent via stoutcrates.com.

