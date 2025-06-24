[adinserter block="4"]

Earl C. Morris, age 87 of Kenton, passed away Saturday, June 21, 2025 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

The Morris family would like to thank Vancrest of Ada, Lima Memorial ICU and 2nd Floor Staff, and Bridge Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton, with calling hours 1 hour prior from 10-11am. Interment service will be held at the Grove Cemetery committal building with military honors to follow. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 25, 2025 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice from the following: France Lake Saulisberry Quarry, Kenton Library, Church of Christ “Vocal”, or Bridge Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

