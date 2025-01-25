Upper Sandusky – A funeral service Earl Neil Sayre, 84 will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky with full military services being conducted by Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.

