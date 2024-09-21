Eden Marie Lasley, 23, of Findlay, passed away suddenly on September 16, 2024, as a result of a car-train accident.

Visitation for Eden will be held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840, from 11 am until 1 pm. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 1 pm, officiated by Pastor Laurie Peterson. The family kindly requests that guests wear comfortable, casual attire. The celebration of her life will continue immediately after the service at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. A private burial will occur at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Eden’s honor can be gifted to the Hancock County Humane Society or the HOPE Clinic in Upper Sandusky.

Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Lasley family.

