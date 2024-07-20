Edwin L. Kauble age 75 of Wharton, passed away at his residence on July 18, 2024. He was born on May 16, 1949 in Kenton to the late Woodrow C. and Wanda M. (Carr) Kauble. Ed married Teresa J. Humphrey on June 19, 1971, she passed away on August 20, 2019.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Interment will be held at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery following the funeral service. A visitation will be held on Monday July 22, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Wharton Methodist Church in lieu of flowers, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

