Elizabeth Ann Patton (74), lovingly known as Liz, was a caring Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Wife, and a great friend to many, peacefully passed away during the night of June 22, 2025.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington where the family will receive friends from 10:00 AM Saturday until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Liz to Cancer Patient Services. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

