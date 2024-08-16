Lexington, Kentucky – Evelyn J. Conley, age 91, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Ada, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at the Homestead Post Acute in Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday, August 19, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Don Clinger officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. The funeral service for Evelyn will be livestreamed on Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, August 19th at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

