Mt. Blanchard – Services for Fay I. Ludwig-Beatty, 90 will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Chaplain Tomas Pistora. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

She died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!