Home Obituaries Fay I. Ludwig-Beatty

Fay I. Ludwig-Beatty

Posted on November 23, 2024
Mt. Blanchard – Services for Fay I. Ludwig-Beatty, 90 will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Chaplain Tomas Pistora. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

She died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

