Kenton – Services for Franklin D. Liebenthal, 91 are private.

He died Oct. 1, 2024 at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

He was born May 22, 1933 in Wyandot County to the late Rudolph L. and Ruth E. (Fink) Liebenthal. He married Virginia I. (Payne) Ruch on June 22, 1988, she preceded him in death on Apr. 24, 2015.

Surviving are his step-children Gene (Trudy) Ruch of Kentucky, Julia (Troy) Heflin of Florida, Michael (Kathy) Ruch of Kenton, Lisa (Jim) George of Forest and Jeff (Tina) Ruch of Ohio.