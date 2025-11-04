Franklin L. “Frank” Roof, 84 of Kenton passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at his residence.

Visitation for Frank will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 4:00 -7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery, Allen County. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

