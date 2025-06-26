[adinserter block="4"]

There will be a celebration of life for Gail Stansbery Huffman beginning at noon on Saturday, June 28 at the Central Church of Christ in Kenton. Gail passed away peacefully Monday, June 9 in Carmel Indiana.

We welcome anyone to join in celebrating Gail’s life and share memories on Saturday.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!