Funeral services for Gary A. McClain, 74 of Ada, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Price-McElroy Funeral in Mt. Victory. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Gary passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial donations in Gary’s honor may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to pricefh.net.

