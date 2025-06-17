[adinserter block="4"]

Gary L. Hemmerly age 78 of Forest, died June 13, 2025 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was born May 2, 1947 in Kenton to the late Paul & Maxine (Mattix) Hemmerly.

A graveside service will be held on Tues. June 17, 2025 at 10:00AM in the Jackson Center Cemetery with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by Hardin County Honors Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or American Lung Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

