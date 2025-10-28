Home Obituaries Gary Lynn Rickenbacher

Gary Lynn Rickenbacher

Posted on October 28, 2025
0

Gary Lynn Rickenbacher (65) passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2025 at his home in Cypress, Texas.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 3, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Caleb’s Legacy of Love” (Caleb’s charity foundation) at https://www.calebslegacyoflove.org

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply