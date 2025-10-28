Gary Lynn Rickenbacher (65) passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2025 at his home in Cypress, Texas.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 3, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Caleb’s Legacy of Love” (Caleb’s charity foundation) at https://www.calebslegacyoflove.org

