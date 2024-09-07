Gene L. Greentree, 78 of Mt. Victory, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) Friday prior to the service. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Kenton with Rev. Steve Hess and Rev. Tom Hanks officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Hardin County VFW Post 1994.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Kenton or Universal Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences can be made by visiting stoutcrates.com.

