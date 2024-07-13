A private family gathering will be held at a later date from George James “Jim” Candler. It was his wish to be cremated.

Memorials may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care, the Kenton First Methodist Church or the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library.

The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

