Funeral services for Gerald “Jerry” Lee Bower,76 of Kenton, will be held at 12:00 PM. on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral in Kenton with Pastor Willis Moe and Kevin McGowan officiating. Family and friends may visit 1 hour prior to the services and the funeral home.

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Bower, 76, of Hepburn went to be with the Lord at 10:15 A.M. on Monday, November 18, 2024, at the St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial donations in Jerry’s honor may be made to the Central Church of Christ in Kenton or the Hospice of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

